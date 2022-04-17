Okinawa to recall over 3,000 e-scooters after several EV fires incident

Okinawa Praise Pro (Pic: Okinawa)

Okinawa Autotech has decided to recall more than 3,000 of its scooters after recent fires in electric vehicles reported across the country, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Okinawa will recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect, it said.

The electric two-wheeler maker company said that the initiative is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps.

Under the initiative, the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorised dealerships pan India.

"This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company's long-standing commitment to customer safety," it further stated.

Several incidents of electric scooters catching fire across the country have been reported recently. Last month too, an e-scooter launched by Ola Electric caught fire in Pune following which the government had ordered a probe.

After this, the Ministry of Road Transport intervened in the matter, asking the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest some remedial measures.

One such recent incident happened when 20 e-scooters of Nashik-based Jitendra EV caught fire while being transported in a container truck near its factory gate at Nashik in Maharashtra.

