Not Tesla, this car from Nissan is world's largest selling electric vehicle

Nissan says that the Leaf owners worldwide have driven their cars for more than 10 billion km in total which eventually led to a saving of 3.8 million barrels of oil a year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 02:17 PM IST

When it comes to electric car, the top of the mind recall is always about Tesla. However, another company is currently the leading seller of electric cars globally. The Nissan Leaf has become the first electric car in history to surpass four lakh sales. Yes, you heard it right!! Nissan was one of the car-makers to jump on the electric car bandwagon back in 2010 when it introduced its first generation Leaf. 

Nissan says that the Leaf owners worldwide have driven their cars for more than 10 billion km in total which eventually led to a saving of 3.8 million barrels of oil a year. The new generation Leaf, which made its debut in 2017, has a better design inside out.  It makes 110 kilowatts of power and 320 Nm of torque plus the recent Leaf+ model, which made its debut in 2019 and launched at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the United States, claims 40 percent better range and performance.

The Leaf is sold in many markets except India because the infrastructure and the lack of incentives mean the EVs are yet to take off.  If launched in India then the price of the car will be somewhere between Rs 40-50 lakh, which in any sense, is not cheaper and will have a few takers in the market.

