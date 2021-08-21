No need to carry your driving license all the time in Delhi - You can use THESE apps instead

Are you tired of always keep forgetting your driving license at home? Now, it is not a matter of concern as recently the Delhi government announced that the national capital residents need not carry their driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, etc at all times. The Delhi government announced that a person can store all these documents in the Digi-locker or m-Parivahan mobile apps and use them for verification purposes to the traffic police, transport department and other offices.

The electronic record of driving license and registration certification available on Digi-locker or m-Parivahan are valid under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a notice issued by the Delhi government stated. It added that these records are seen to be at par with the original documents as per the Information Technology Act, 2000 provisions.

The notice said, "The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of the Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the Digilocker and m-Parivahan app."

However, if anyone has kept soft copies or digital copies of their driving license or registration certificate, those will not be accepted as the originals records or electronice records. The driving license and registration certificate are not accepted if they are kept in any other form.