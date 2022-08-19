Search icon
Nitin Gadkari launches India’s first double-decker electric bus, see images

The electric double-decker has more capacity and can carry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as compared to single-decker buses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari launches India’s first double-decker electric bus, see images
Nitin Gadkari launches double-decker electric bus

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated India’s first AC double-decker electric bus in Mumbai. Manufactured by Ashok Leyland-backed Switch Mobility Ltd (Switch), the electric double-decker has more capacity and can carry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as compared to single-decker buses. The electric bus has contemporary styling with feel-good interiors and exteriors. With wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door, the bus boats of the latest safety standards.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gadkari said, "Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland`s Electric Double-Decker Bus in Mumbai today." The minister also said the initiative will give a dynamic boost to the sustainable transport sector.

 

 

"Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions & achieve PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji`s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource & services," the minister said in another tweet.

Gadkari added that the government's vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions.

(With inputs from IANS)

