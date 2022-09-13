Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Nitin Gadkari aims to have uniform charging system for electric buses

Gadkari said the government's target is to reduce logistic cost to 10 percent of GDP before the end of 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari aims to have uniform charging system for electric buses
Nitin Gadkari

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that he has asked officials of his department to look for a uniform charging system for electric buses manufactured by different companies.

Gadkari said that states are facing problems as electric buses of different companies have different charging systems.

"Himachal Pradesh transport minister told me about the problem of different charging systems for electric buses made by different companies. I have asked my officers to look for a solution as there should be one charging system for electric buses of different companies," he said while speaking at the Mindmine Summit.

Gadkari emphasised on the need of encouraging people to use the mass rapid transport system. "We need to discourage people from purchasing more cars... We need to start air conditioned trolley bus services in metro cities," he said.

The minister predicted that the prices of Electric Vehicles (EVs) will be on par with the cost of petrol vehicles in the country within one or two years.

Gadkari said the government's target is to reduce logistic cost to 10 percent of GDP before the end of 2024 from present logistic cost of 14-16 per cent. He noted that green hydrogen is the fuel of the future.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.