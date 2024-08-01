Twitter
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Nissan X-Trail launched in India at Rs 49.92 lakh, check features, safety, colours and more

It is available in three colours -- Pearl White, Champagne Silver, and Diamond Black.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

Nissan X-Trail launched in India at Rs 49.92 lakh, check features, safety, colours and more
Nissan has launched the X-Trail SUV in India. The three-row SUV is being brought here as a full import. Designed, engineered and manufactured by the very best of automotive talent, in Japan, it has launched for Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom) in Delhi. The New Nissan X-TRAIL is right at the cutting edge of Japanese Engineering. Loaded with advanced tech features, it offers a one-of-a-kind driving experience. 

Since its inception in 1933, Nissan has been passionate about creating innovative technologies and products. The company offers a 3-year/ 1 lakh km warranty as standard with the X-Trail, along with three years of free roadside assistance.

The Nissan X-Trail is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that comes with a 12V mild-hybrid system, producing 163hp and 300Nm. It is a petrol-only offering and will be sold in a single fully loaded variant. The engine also features Nissan's variable compression tech that varies compression ratio depending on the conditions.

3 colours

It is available in three colours -- Pearl White, Champagne Silver, and Diamond Black.

Features and safety

Nissan X-Trail is a three-row, 7-seater  SUV which is equipped with features like dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, 12.3-inch driver display and drive modes. The safety net comprises seven airbags, automatic wipers, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, traction control and front parking sensors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
