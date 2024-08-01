Nissan X-Trail launched in India at Rs 49.92 lakh, check features, safety, colours and more

It is available in three colours -- Pearl White, Champagne Silver, and Diamond Black.

Nissan has launched the X-Trail SUV in India. The three-row SUV is being brought here as a full import. Designed, engineered and manufactured by the very best of automotive talent, in Japan, it has launched for Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom) in Delhi. The New Nissan X-TRAIL is right at the cutting edge of Japanese Engineering. Loaded with advanced tech features, it offers a one-of-a-kind driving experience.

Since its inception in 1933, Nissan has been passionate about creating innovative technologies and products. The company offers a 3-year/ 1 lakh km warranty as standard with the X-Trail, along with three years of free roadside assistance.

The Nissan X-Trail is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that comes with a 12V mild-hybrid system, producing 163hp and 300Nm. It is a petrol-only offering and will be sold in a single fully loaded variant. The engine also features Nissan's variable compression tech that varies compression ratio depending on the conditions.

3 colours

Features and safety

Nissan X-Trail is a three-row, 7-seater SUV which is equipped with features like dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, 12.3-inch driver display and drive modes. The safety net comprises seven airbags, automatic wipers, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, traction control and front parking sensors.