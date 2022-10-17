Nissan X-Trail SUV expected to launch in India tomorrow, here’s what we know

Photo: Nissan X-Trail

The Indian division of Nissan Motor is getting ready to unveil a new sport utility vehicle (SUV) on October 18. The next Nissan SUV is expected to be a mid-size suv. The Japanese automaker is reportedly testing the fourth version of its X-Trail SUV, a vehicle that was last sold a few years ago. Among the competition for the new X-Trail in India's midsize SUV market are the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

At the recent Shanghai Auto Show, Nissan debuted the next iteration of its X-Trail SUV for sale across the world. According to rumors, the SUV has been recently observed during road tests in India, suggesting a release soon. The test mule shown in the spy photos has a V-shaped front grille and wide wheel arches, much like the new X-Trail.

The Alliance CMF-C platform serves as the foundation for the newest version of the X-Trail SUV. The vehicle has the company's ePOWER drive system, which is a hybrid powertrain which features 150kW front electric motor, as well as a high-output battery. Under the hood, drivers have the option of selecting between a 1.2-liter petrol engine or a 1.5-liter petrol engine with a variable compression ratio turbocharger that generates 204 horsepower.

Additionally, a 12v mild hybrid system is available on the X-Trail model that is in its fourth generation. It contributes to the SUV's ability to regenerate lost energy while deceleration so that the energy may be retained in the battery. Additionally, it adds around 6 Nm to the torque output.

Since its introduction in 2001, the Nissan X-Trail sport utility vehicle (SUV) has been purchased seven million times all over the world, making it one of the most successful vehicles produced by the Japanese automaker. In 2005, Nissan introduced the X-Trail to the Indian market.