Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift spied testing, tipped to get better mileage

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to get a better engine with increased mileage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been in the list of most selling cars in India since it was launched back in 2005. The Maruti Suzuki Swift that is currently sold in India is in its third-iteration and it appears that we may soon get a new-generation Swift. Images of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift have surfaced online during testing overseas. The pictures of the Maruti Suzuki Swift wrapped in heavy camouflage have been shared by Motor1 along with some details about the upcoming car. According to the report, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is given the codename YED and this will be the fourth-generation model of the car. The report suggests that the car is using a modified version of the Heartect platform to comply with the latest safety standards. Although the car is hidden under camouflage, it still gives a hint about what the car may look like once it is officially unveiled.

At the front, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift appears to have a smoother mould and bonnet cutout that differs from the A2L generation. The car also features restyled LED headlamps that are bigger than the one seen on the outgoing model. Talking about the silhouette of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift, it now gets a more swoopy roofline. The position of the door handles is also changed to a more conventional spot. The new Maruti Suzuki Swift also gets revamped tail lights along with reflectors on the lower rear bumper.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki India revealed its plan to add strong hybrid technology across its model range in the next 5-7 years and it is believed that the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift is on the same path as the car is expected to be powered by a turbocharged 1.4-litre mild-hybrid setup. Rumours suggest that the company may also introduce an HEV version of the vehicle along with a Sport variant.

 

