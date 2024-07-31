Twitter
Automobile

New Yezdi Adventure launched with significant upgrades, price starts at Rs…

The all-new Yezdi Adventure has been launched today in India at a starting price of Rs 2.10 Lakh.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

New Yezdi Adventure launched with significant upgrades, price starts at Rs…
The all-new Yezdi Adventure has been launched today in India at a starting price of Rs 2.10 Lakh. The updated adventure bike has received some noteworthy upgrades - a redesigned exhaust, subtle changes in its design and it's lighter when compared to its predecessor.

The company has also launched the ADV in new colour schemes – Gloss Glacier White (Rs 2.20 lakh), Gloss Wolf Grey (Rs 2.16 lakh), Matte Magnite Maroon (Rs 2.13 lakh), and Matte Tornado Black (Rs 2.10 lakh; all prices, ex-showroom).

Speaking about the motorcycle, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, "The Yezdi Adventure has always embodied perfect balance, born to conquer any terrain. Now, we're redefining that balance. We've put in our new Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine, retained the six-speed gearbox, while adding crucial features like switchable ABS modes. But here's where we truly disrupt: we've created the perfect trinity of bold design, advanced features, and an unbeatable performance.”

“We have now added another layer of disruption with the price. So now, this isn't just an upgrade - it's a category revolution. I'm certain the new Yezdi Adventure will dominate as the ultimate choice for serious adventure riders. It's not just a motorcycle; it's the new benchmark in its class," he further said.

The Yezdi Adventure is powered with a 334 cc 'Alpha 2' engine that churns out 29.19 bhp power and 29.8 Nm torque, around 0.6 bhp less than its predecessor. An improved exhaust system has been integrated into the bike for efficient heat control, with no major changes in the mechanical components. The brake mechanism is the same as before, boasting a 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc, and continues to ride on a large 21-inch front and smaller 17-inch rear wheel.

Yezdi Adventure also gets features like an onboard USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

