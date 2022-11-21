New Toyota Innova Hycross makes global debut ahead of India launch, check what's new

Photo: lndomieee/Twitter

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV has just its world debut in Indonesia, where it is sold under the Innova Zenix moniker. The 25th of November will mark the premiere in India. Toyota has already announced that the Innova Hycross will have a hybrid drivetrain before it ever goes on sale. THS, or Toyota Hybrid System, is already in use with other Toyota vehicles like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The exterior of the Innova Hycross is aggressive and SUV-like. Up front, it has a big trapezoidal grille and two skinny LED headlights. The bottom part of the front bumper, on each side of the air dam, houses the fog lights, while the triangular vents house the LED daytime running lights. Additionally, Toyota's fingerprint design aesthetic can be seen on the vehicle's tail end. It has a large bumper with chrome trim, roof spoiler, and rounded taillights. The Innova Hycross has a digital gauge cluster, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a two-tone interior. The controls for the vehicle's entertainment system, transmission, and automatic parking brake are all conveniently located on the floating touchscreen display of the centre console.

The Innova Hycross is propelled by Toyota's 2.0-liter Dynamic Force petrol engine with naturally aspirated combustion. Engines from the same family are used in a wide variety of Toyota and Lexus models sold across the globe. Customers may choose between a 2.0-litre normally aspirated unit or a 2.0-litre strong hybrid, since it will be paired to a strong hybrid engine in higher trims of the Innova Hycross. Autocar India reports that the hybrid version of the Toyota Innova would achieve fuel economy in the 20-23 kpl range.

The booking for Toyota's Hycross MPV will start from November 25 in India. Delivery is expected to begin in the middle of January 2024, with prices being announced during the Auto Expo 2023.

Taking into account the need for 6-airbags that will become law in October 2023, it is possible that all models of the Innova Hycross Hybrid will come standard with this safety feature. Hill start assist control, front and rear parking sensors, an anti-theft system, and an emergency stop signal are just some of the sophisticated driver aid features that will be standard on these cars.

Toyota's plant number one in Bidadi outside Bengaluru will manufacture the Innova Hycross.