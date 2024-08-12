New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched today, check details here

The updated Classic 350 is also expected to be offered in new paint schemes.

Royal Enfield is set to unveil an updated Classic 350 for the Indian market tomorrow, marking its first significant refresh since the model's debut in 2021.

While specific details are still under wraps, the new Classic 350 is anticipated to feature several enhancements. Expect to see LED lighting throughout the bike, including for the headlight, pilot lamps, and tail light. Additionally, adjustable levers will be available on the top-end variants, and all versions are likely to come with USB charging as standard.

The updated Classic 350 is also expected to be offered in new paint schemes. With 11 colors currently available, some may be phased out to make way for fresh options.

A slight price increase for the updated model is possible. The entry-level variant is currently priced at Rs 1.93 lakh, while the top-end model retails at Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom).