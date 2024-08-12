Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony concludes with star-studded show, Los Angeles takes over as next host

Defamation Case: SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons today

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in this state, orange alert for these states; check full forecast

Meet Indian genius, 15-year-old who is called wizard of AI, he has developed...

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched today, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony concludes with star-studded show, Los Angeles takes over as next host

Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony concludes with star-studded show, Los Angeles takes over as next host

Defamation Case: SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons today

Defamation Case: SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons today

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in this state, orange alert for these states; check full forecast

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in this state, orange alert for these states; check full forecast

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फ�ोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched today, check details here

The updated Classic 350 is also expected to be offered in new paint schemes.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched today, check details here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Royal Enfield is set to unveil an updated Classic 350 for the Indian market tomorrow, marking its first significant refresh since the model's debut in 2021.

While specific details are still under wraps, the new Classic 350 is anticipated to feature several enhancements. Expect to see LED lighting throughout the bike, including for the headlight, pilot lamps, and tail light. Additionally, adjustable levers will be available on the top-end variants, and all versions are likely to come with USB charging as standard.

The updated Classic 350 is also expected to be offered in new paint schemes. With 11 colors currently available, some may be phased out to make way for fresh options.

A slight price increase for the updated model is possible. The entry-level variant is currently priced at Rs 1.93 lakh, while the top-end model retails at Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

Bangladesh chief justice to resign as student protests escalate around Supreme Court

Bangladesh chief justice to resign as student protests escalate around Supreme Court

2 soldiers martyred, 1 civilian killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, search ops underway

2 soldiers martyred, 1 civilian killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, search ops underway

USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement date has connection to his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Here's the truth

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement date has connection to his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Here's the truth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement