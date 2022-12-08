New Royal Enfield Bullet under works, launch expected in 2023

New Royal Enfield Bullet was earlier expected to make its debut along with Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the most recognised motorcycles in India and it is the brand's most iconic motorcycle till date. Over the years, the Bullet has gone through numerous generations and design changes but it still retained its popular shape and silhouette. The Royal Enfield Bullet is one of the oldest bikes in the company’s portfolio and many recognise the bike maker due the Bullet brand only. Although we’ve been hearing rumours about a new Royal Enfield Bullet for quite a while and now it appears that we may soon see the launch of the new Bullet in India soon. As per documents spotted by Autocar India, Royal Enfield is working on a new 650cc motorcycle which will likely join the Bullet range.

This is not the first time we have heard of a potential Royal Enfield Bullet 650 motorcycle. The India bike manufacturer has been focusing a lot more on 650cc motorcycles lately. The company recently unveiled the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 globally and it is expected that the brand may launch the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 with the similar engine next year.

Alo read: After Maruti Suzuki, Renault announces price hike in India



The report by Autocar India suggests that the new Royal Enfield Bullet will feature a similar design but with a pillion seat that may force the tail light to move further back. The bike is also expected to get wire-spoke wheels and along with flatter exhaust pipes. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to be powered by a 648cc air-and-oil cooled parallel twin engine that produces 47hp at 7,250rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,650rpm.