New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launching on August 5? Here’s what we know

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the most iconic bike of the brand and it is expected that the company will launch the new avatar of the motorcycle this week. Bullet is one of the oldest bikes in Royal Enfield’s portfolio and many only know the brand because of the legacy of the bike. First displayed in November 1932 at the Olympia Motorcycle Show in London, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has gone through several design changes over the years and it seems that we may witness another generation of Royal Enfield 350 soon as the company is teasing the launch of the bike in an Instagram post. Royal Enfield has shared a teaser video for an event on August 5 where Siddhartha Lal, Chief Executive Officer of Eicher Motors will take the stage. Although the teaser video doesn’t reveal much, it has posters that read ‘Bullet Meri Jaan’ and the date 05.08.2022. The company is also gearing up to launch the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on August 7.

2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: What to expect

The 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be based on the company's J-platform that is also used by Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The platform is expected to offer better stability and performance. When it comes to engine, the Bullet 350 is said to be powered by a 349cc J-platform engine that is expected to churn out 20.2hp and 27Nm of torque. The bike will also get a split double-cradle frame and a bunch of new features such as digital instrument cluster, optional Tripper navigation pod, better switchgear and electric starter as standard.

Due to the new features and better platform, the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to be a bit costly than the outgoing model. It is expected that the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). For context, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 base variant is currently priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). If the speculation is right then the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 won’t be the most affordable bike in the company's portfolio due to the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 that is rumoured to be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).