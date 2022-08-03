Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launching on August 5? Here’s what we know

he company is also gearing up to launch the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on August 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launching on August 5? Here’s what we know
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the most iconic bike of the brand and it is expected that the company will launch the new avatar of the motorcycle this week. Bullet is one of the oldest bikes in Royal Enfield’s portfolio and many only know the brand because of the legacy of the bike. First displayed in November 1932 at the Olympia Motorcycle Show in London, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has gone through several design changes over the years and it seems that we may witness another generation of Royal Enfield 350 soon as the company is teasing the launch of the bike in an Instagram post. Royal Enfield has shared a teaser video for an event on August 5 where Siddhartha Lal, Chief Executive Officer of Eicher Motors will take the stage. Although the teaser video doesn’t reveal much, it has posters that read ‘Bullet Meri Jaan’ and the date 05.08.2022. The company is also gearing up to launch the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on August 7.

2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: What to expect

The 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be based on the company's J-platform that is also used by Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The platform is expected to offer better stability and performance. When it comes to engine, the Bullet 350 is said to be powered by a 349cc J-platform engine that is expected to churn out 20.2hp and 27Nm of torque. The bike will also get a split double-cradle frame and a bunch of new features such as digital instrument cluster, optional Tripper navigation pod, better switchgear and electric starter as standard.

Due to the new features and better platform, the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to be a bit costly than the outgoing model. It is expected that the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom). For context, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 base variant is currently priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). If the speculation is right then the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 won’t be the most affordable bike in the company's portfolio due to the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 that is rumoured to be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.