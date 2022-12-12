New Range Rover Sport India deliveries begin, check details

Range Rover Sport is built on the MLA-Flex platform, which enables next-level capability.

Jaguar Land Rover India has begun deliveries of the all-new Range Rover Sport. The new Range Rover Sport is available with a 3.0 l diesel engine, delivering power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm and a 3.0 l petrol engine, delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm. The New Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production.

The new Range Rover Sport comes with a dominant road presence with its short overhangs, large wheels and unmistakable, dramatic profile. Range Rover Sport is built on the MLA-Flex platform, which enables next-level capability, performance and handling, as well as greater efficiency.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover Sport builds on seventeen years of unparalleled sporting luxury by offering newer levels of sophistication and refinement to our highly discerning clients. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.”

Dynamic air suspension delivers refinement while elements like pre-emptive air suspension, electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking and adaptive off-road cruise control, collectively increase all-round capability.

The interior of the new Range Rover Sport gets a award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment system that features a high resolution floating 33.27 cm (13.1) haptic touchscreen positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard. Controlling everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings, it learns the user’s habits and intelligently personalises the onboard experience. High-performance visibility is guaranteed with the new Digital LED Headlights featuring Adaptive Front Lighting, while new Low Speed Manoeuvring Lights provide ultimate convenience.