New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport get 5-star rating in Euro NCAP safety tests

The new Range Rover automatically halts and initiates the hazard warning lights if the driver fails to respond to a series of audio-visual prompts.

The New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have both been awarded maximum five-star ratings in the latest Euro NCAP safety tests. The new models are the latest in a long line of Range Rovers to gain a five-star rating under the stringent Euro NCAP star rating safety protocols introduced in 2009, stretching back to the Evoque in 2011.

Both models are based on a new mixed-metal, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture. New Range Rover, which is available with four, five and seven-seat configurations, is up to 50 percent stiffer than its predecessor while the Range Rover Sport is 35 percent stiffer than before. The award-winning New Range Rover scored 87 per cent for Child Occupant Protection and 72 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, while the Range Rover Sport achieved an 85 percent rating for Adult Occupant Protection. Both SUVs obtained 82 percent for Safety Assist.

New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport share a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) designed to support the driver and protect occupants. Alongside the active safety systems, New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport make use of technologies that aim to improve driver alertness and reduce the potential for distraction.

Both vehicles are also available with Cabin Air Purification Pro1, a system that takes interior air quality to the next level. Not only does the PM2.5 filtration and Nanoe-X technology help to reduce odours, bacteria and allergens, it enhances wellness and alertness by monitoring CO₂ levels inside and automatically introducing fresh external air when required. High concentrations of CO₂ contribute to drowsiness, so the system contributes to optimum driver alertness.