New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launching tomorrow: Expected price, features, design and more

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India tomorrow (August 18) and ahead of the launch the company has already started to accept bookings for the new 2022 Alto. Maruti Suzuki has been teasing the new Alto K10 for a while now and interested buyers can book the upcoming Alto at Rs 11,000. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 entry-level hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the most selling cars in India and the company has sold more than 40 lakh units of this car till date. Once launched, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will stack against the likes of Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid. Here’s what we know about the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Design

As per the teaser image, the design took a big leap and the front looks nothing like the old Alto and the previous Alto K10, which has now been discontinued. It comes with black grille on the front with a hexagonal mesh and curved headlamps. The car also features redesigned bumper, steel rims and body lines.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Colour options

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered in six colour options– Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Engine

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is said to be powered by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that produces 65.7 bhp and churns out 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Features

Reports suggest that the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car will also likely get a semi-digital instrument cluster, power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering mounted controls.

In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will likely get reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD among other features.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to be priced around 3.5 lakh to 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). For context, the outgoing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 pricing starts at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom).