New Kia Sonet 2024 unveiled in India, bookings open from December 20, expected to launch…

Kkey changes to the new Sonet are Crown Jewel LED Headlamps, Star Map LED DRLs, Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps, R16 Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels, New Bumper Design, 8Monotone, 2 Dual Tone and 1 Matte Finish colour and more.

New Kia Sonet 2024 has been unveiled for the Indian market and the SUV will be available for booking from December 20 onwards. As of now, the company has not revealed the exact launch date of the Kia Sonet, however it is expected that we’ll be able to see the new car on India roads by the end of January 2024. It packs ADAS with 10 autonomous features, including Front Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), and Lane Following Assist (LFA) to name a few. Combined with 15 hi-safety features, the Sonet now boasts of more than 25 safety features. The inclusion of 6-airbags as a standard feature in the new Sonet solidifies Kia as the youngest brand to provide all its products with 6 or 8 airbags in India.

Sonet retains its masculine stance with an upright body style, which gives it a distinctive road presence. The key changes to the new Sonet are Crown Jewel LED Headlamps, Star Map LED DRLs, Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps, R16 Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels, New Bumper Design, 8Monotone, 2 Dual Tone and 1 Matte Finish colour and more.

The interiors of the new Sonet redefines the in-cabin experience with the tech-oriented dashboard, a host of convenience features and plush materials. It gets dual screen connected panel design full digital cluster with 26.04cm (10.25”) colour LCD MID and 26.03cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation and BOSE Premium 7 Speaker System, enhancing the travelling experience of the patrons.

Sonet created a benchmark in the segment with over 50 Connected Car features when it launched in 2020. Kia now packs over 70 Connected Car features under the 5 base pillars – Safety & Security, Convenience, Remote Control, Navigation, and Vehicle Management.