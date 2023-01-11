New Kia KA4 unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, check details here

Kia KA4

Kia Motors India has unveiled their premium MPV, KA4 at the Auto Expo 2023 for the Indian Market. The latest iteration of the MPV has a spruced-up look and a slew of additional amenities that make the inside seem even more plush.

Over 5,100 mm in length, 2,200 mm in width, and about 3,100 mm in wheelbase describe the dimensions of the latest generation Kia KA4. There will be room for up to 11 passengers in the MPV, making it one of the largest premium MPVs on the market in India. It will ride on either 17- or 19-inch alloy wheels and have a ground clearance of 172 mm. The MPV 's trunk can hold up to 4,108 litres of luggage.

A sleeker pair of LED headlights with a projector setup and a sleeker set of LED tail lamps with a lightbar may be included in the 2023 KA4's cosmetic. The MPVs exterior will be redesigned with flat panels and an enlarged tiger-nose grille.

The Kia KA4 has two 12.3-inch displays. Digital driving display and infotainment system touchscreen. Features such as wireless charging, a hands-free tailgate, and tri-zone temperature control will be included.

Also, READ: Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 Concept SUV unveiled in India

The latest Kia KA4 may be had with a 291-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that generates 355 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, a 2.2-liter diesel engine is offered, which generates 198 horsepower and 440 Newton-metres (Nm) of torque. Only the diesel version of the MPV, paired with an 8-speed automatic, is slated to reach India.