New Hyundai Verna rear design leaked ahead launch next month

New Hyundai Verna 2023

Hyundai will launch the new Verna on 21st March 2023. It can now be booked for Rs 25,000 at authorised dealers and on the company's website. A fresh spy image has surfaced online, giving us our first glimpse at the production version of the Hyundai Verna (also known as the Hyundai Accent in certain overseas markets) from the back three-quarters.

The new Verna's aerodynamic and elegant proportions, while delivering a distinctly futuristic appeal, and the profile reflect the car's trademark personality on the front end, according to Hyundai. This five-most door's recent incarnation boasts sculpted surfaces, a fastback side profile, and what the firm considers high-quality features and ornamentation.

The list of luxuries will include a sunroof, positioned controls on the steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, a sunroof, adjustable headrests, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a wireless charger.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in EX, S, SX, and SX (O) trim levels. It will be given a Sensuous Sportiness look. There are seven distinct monochromatic colour schemes to pick from (Atlas White, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Abyss Black, Tellurian Brown, and Starry Night). There will also be two colour options: scorching red and atlas white and black.

Under the hood will be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm maximum torque. It will be available with either a six-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine have both been phased out in favour of a new 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.