Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

New Hyundai Verna rear design leaked ahead launch next month

The redesigned 2023 Hyundai Verna will integrate ADAS, a segment-first feature.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

New Hyundai Verna rear design leaked ahead launch next month
New Hyundai Verna 2023

Hyundai will launch the new Verna on 21st March 2023. It can now be booked for Rs 25,000 at authorised dealers and on the company's website. A fresh spy image has surfaced online, giving us our first glimpse at the production version of the Hyundai Verna (also known as the Hyundai Accent in certain overseas markets) from the back three-quarters. 

The new Verna's aerodynamic and elegant proportions, while delivering a distinctly futuristic appeal, and the profile reflect the car's trademark personality on the front end, according to Hyundai. This five-most door's recent incarnation boasts sculpted surfaces, a fastback side profile, and what the firm considers high-quality features and ornamentation.

The list of luxuries will include a sunroof, positioned controls on the steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, a sunroof,  adjustable headrests, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a wireless charger.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in EX, S, SX, and SX (O) trim levels. It will be given a Sensuous Sportiness look. There are seven distinct monochromatic colour schemes to pick from (Atlas White, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Abyss Black, Tellurian Brown, and Starry Night). There will also be two colour options: scorching red and atlas white and black.

Also, READ: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched at Rs 1.40 lakh: Features, specs, and more

Under the hood will be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm maximum torque. It will be available with either a six-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine have both been phased out in favour of a new 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
India vs Australia: IND beat AUS by six wickets, go 2-0 up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone pelting at Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train, glass window damaged
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.