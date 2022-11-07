New Hyundai Verna likely to debut at Auto Expo 2023, expected to get diesel engine too

Digital rendering (Photo: kelsonik/Instagram)

At the 2023 Auto Expo in January, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will likely unveil the next generation Verna for the Indian market for the first time. It may go on sale in the months after its unveiling. The 2023 Hyundai Verna has been seen during public road tests on many occasions, and it has undergone extensive redesigns both within and externally.

A fresh online rumour claims that when the second generation Hyundai Verna finally arrives, it will be the only midsize sedan in its class to have a diesel engine. Manufacturers like Honda are expected to stop using diesel engines as a result of Real Driving Emission regulations. When April of 2023 rolls along, you can count on it.

There is an impending retirement of the 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel engine now used in the Honda City and Amaze. In addition, the Hyundai Venue, Creta, and Alcazar, along with the Kia Sonet and Seltos, are expected to retain the 1.5-liter CRDI diesel engine in the RDE era. The i20 premium hatchback's diesel engine is being discontinued, too.

Design cues for the 2023 Hyundai Verna (project codename BN7) will come mostly from the international Elantra. It will continue to adhere to Hyundai's current Sensuous Sportiness aesthetic. Changes to the front end include a new grille, new headlights, a new bumper, a beefier hood, a more angular windscreen, and so on.

In addition to the fastback roofline, other notable visual features include redesigned tail lamps and alloy wheels. There will probably be several changes made to the inside, the feature set will be completely enhanced, and it may even include ADAS-based technology. A 1.5-liter petrol engine, a 1.5-liter diesel engine, and a 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine will all remain available for the next-generation Verna.

Similarly, the transmission options might be preserved. To further strengthen its lead in the midsize SUV market, Hyundai may introduce the refreshed Creta in the first half of 2023.