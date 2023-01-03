New cheaper Mahindra Thar 4x2 launching in India soon, to get THIS new colour option

Blazing Bronze-coloured Mahindra Thar. (Image: Bunny Punia/ 91Wheels)

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular and affordable 4x4 SUVs in the country right now. The iconic vehicle from the Indian automaker has gone through numerous cosmetic changes over the years. The most recent model of the Mahindra Thar was launched by the company in 2020 and since then the SUV is in a great demand as it gets all ruggedness of the previous models with all the latest features. Since its launch, the Thar has been witnessing a really long waiting period, however that is about to change. Mahindra is gearing up to launch a new 4x2 rear wheel drive version of the Thar soon.

Although not officially confirmed by Mahindra, almost all the information about the new Mahindra Thar 4x2 is out and the units of the new SUV have also started to reach the local dealerships. The new Mahindra Thar 4x2 will be much more affordable than the current model and it will cater to the audience that do not need a 4x4 vehicle but would like to own a Thar. Until now, we only knew that the new Mahindra Thar 4x2 will get a new engine option but a latest report has revealed something new.

According to new images shared by 91Wheels, the Mahindra Thar 4x2 will also bring in a new colour option. As per the report, a new Blazing Bronze-coloured Mahindra Thar has been spotted at a dealership, hinting at the launch of a new colour option. For those who do not know, Mahindra introduced this colour option in the Mahindra XUV 300 SUV a few weeks ago.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is offered in four colour options - Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Aquamarine. The Blazing Bronze will be the fifth colour option in the Mahindra Thar’s portfolio.