New BMW Z4 Roadster makes its way to India at Rs 89.30 lakh, looks stunning

2023 BMW Z4

The new BMW Z4 Roadster has been launched in India today (May 25). The new BMW Z4 Roadster is available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model from June 2023 onwards. The new BMW Z4 Roadster is available as a BMW M Performance model, the BMW Z4 M40i at Rs 89,30,000 (ex-showroom).

The BMW Z4 M40i is available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in following metallic paintworks – Thundernight (new), Skyscraper grey (new), Portimao Blue (new), Black Sapphire, San Fransisco Red and an optional Frozen Grey II. The standard interior trim is in Aluminium Mesh Effect and upholstery options in Leather Vernasca Black, Leather Vernasca Cognac and Leather Vernasca Magma Red.

BMW Z4 M40i: Design

The newly designed BMW Kidney Grille sporting a horizontal inner structure design, large air intakes, the new vertically aligned LED headlights and a long bonnet that stretches over the wheel arches conveys pure dynamism. At the push of a button, the classic soft-top opens and closes electrically in ten seconds. With large Air Breathers on the front wheel arches and aerodynamic air vents, the new BMW Z4 Roadster looks and moves like a true driver's machine. The distinctive rear spoiler stands out elegantly from the surface while the lateral design lines flowing in at the shoulders frame the slim L shaped LED rear lights. The rear apron that combines with the diffusor and exhaust tailpipes, radiates a special presence and sporting flair.

The design of the interior also places the focus on the puristic sportiness of the new BMW Z4 Roadster. The through-loading system can utilize greater storage space when transporting larger items. The practicality of the new BMW Z4 Roadster features an increased storage space behind the seats with a retaining net, large cupholders under the centre armrest cover and roomy door pockets.

The roadster’s BMW M Performance version – the BMW Z4 M40i combines the performance of a sports car with the freedom of a two-seater convertible. Numerous details inspired by BMW M motorsport set powerful accents and provide an exceptional measure of dynamics and agility. Some standard features like 19” M light alloy wheels, M Sports Brakes, Cerium Grey finish in the BMW Kidney Grille, exterior mirror caps and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes exudes a particularly sporty character.

In the interior, standard specification for the BMW Z4 M40i includes a leather and Alcantara interior with blue contrast stitching and blue piping. The trim finishers are in Aluminium Mesh Effect. Further, M sports seats with additional adjustment options along with an M leather steering wheel form a part of the high-quality cabin space.

A wide range of optional equipment’s such as Mirror caps in Black, Softtop Anthracite, Adaptive Headlamps, interior and exterior mirror package, M seat belts, Harman Kardon Surround system , comfort Access, Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control, BMW Head Up Display, Parking Assistant and individual paint Frozen Grey m can be chosen.

BMW Z4 M40i: Engine

The third generation, three-litre six-cylinder in-line engine sets BMW Z4 M40i apart with breathtaking performance. The three-litre engine of the BMW Z4 M40i produces an output of 250 kW / 340 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 4.5 seconds. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster features a new radically revised and modernized cockpit. The BMW ConnectedDrive features the new BMW Live Cockpit Professional that comes with BMW Operating System 7.0. The layout features a 10.25” digital instrument cluster in a hexagonal frame and a high-resolution (1920 x 720 pixels) touchscreen information display.

BMW EfficientDynamics doubles ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, 50:50 Weight Distribution and lightweight construction amongst other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT) to suit diverse driving conditions. The Adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes and M Sport differential, standard on BMW Z4 M40i Roadster raise the car’s already impressive handling bar to even greater heights.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with airbags front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist , Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and an emergency spare wheel.