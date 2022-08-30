New Audi Q3 luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 44.89 lakh

Audi Q3

Audi has launched the new Audi Q3 in India today at a starting price of Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology. Now in its second generation, the Audi Q3 is visually more dynamic and it has taked a leap forward in terms of spaciousness, and technology. Equipped with quattro all-wheel drive as standard and a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi Q3 with 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque, goes from 0-100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. Deliveries for the new Audi Q3 will begin towards the end of the year. The Audi Q3 Premium Plus variant has been priced at Rs 44,89,000 (ex-showroom) and the Technology variant has been priced at Rs 50,39,000 (ex-showroom).

The new Audi Q3 looks sportier than its predecessor and has grown in all dimensions. The striking Singleframe in octagonal design, which is divided up by vertical bars, along with the large air inlets characterises the masculine front­ end. The narrow headlights run inwards with their wedge shape.

The new Audi Q3 comes with the quattro all-wheel-drive system, which offers a major boost in terms of traction, agility, stability and dynamic handling in all road conditions. Additionally, to enhance and adjust the driving characteristics of the new Audi Q3, the Audi Drive Select allows the driver to choose between different driving modes.

The new Audi Q3 is available in five exterior colour options - Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. The interior colour options available include – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

For a hassle-free ownership experience, the new Audi Q3 is available with a host of ownership benefits including a 5-year Extended Warranty and a 3-year / 50,000 km Comprehensive Service Value Package for the first 500 customers. Existing Audi India customers also receive loyalty benefits.