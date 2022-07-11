New 2022 Range Rover deliveries commence in India

New 2022 Range Rover

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of the new Range Rover in the country. The model comes with a line-up of six and eight-cylinder powertrains, priced between Rs 2.38 crore and Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom).

The new Range Rover comes with 3 litre petrol and diesel engines, respectively. The model also features a bigger 4.4 litre petrol powertrain.

"The New Range Rover is the epitome of exclusivity and modern luxury, that strikes the perfect balance of peerless refinement with technological sophistication. It is truly, the most desirable vehicle meant for the most discerning of customers," JLR President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The new Range Rover comes with five seats in both Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs and an option of a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults in the LWB, the automaker stated.

JLR vehicles are available in India in 21 cities through 25 authorised outlets.