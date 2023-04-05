Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma buy Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth Rs 1 crore, video goes viral

Mercedes-Benz GLE price in India starts at Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma buy Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth Rs 1 crore, video goes viral
Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma with their new Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are among the most trending celebrities on Instagram. Often going viral for their skills and hot Instagram posts, the celeb sisters are now gaining love from netizens for a completely different reason. Bollywood stars Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma have bought a new Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth Rs 1 crore. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a popular luxury SUV among Indian celebrities and it is owned by many popular artists including Sushmita Sen, Kangana Ranaut and Farhan Akhtar. Neha Sharma has shared the video of the new SUV on her social media handles. The image of Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma and their dog standing in front of the luxury SUV is gaining love from the fans and has been viewed by millions of Instagram users. You can watch the viral image below.
 

 

Mercedes-Benz GLE price in India starts at Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in three variants - 300d, 450, and 400d. It gets all the bells and whistles that one will expect from an SUV of this segment such as LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, sunblinds, wireless charging, leather upholstery, and many other top features.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d is powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 245 horsepower and 500 Nm. The 400d variant is powered by a six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 325 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan shows off her curves in bold off-shoulder golden dress, parties with BFFs Orry, Tania Shroff in viral photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos and videos
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Inside pics of Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s palatial home worth Rs 5000 crore with pool, gymnasium
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult, apologise for remarks: Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.