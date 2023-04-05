Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma buy Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth Rs 1 crore, video goes viral

Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma with their new Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are among the most trending celebrities on Instagram. Often going viral for their skills and hot Instagram posts, the celeb sisters are now gaining love from netizens for a completely different reason. Bollywood stars Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma have bought a new Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth Rs 1 crore. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a popular luxury SUV among Indian celebrities and it is owned by many popular artists including Sushmita Sen, Kangana Ranaut and Farhan Akhtar. Neha Sharma has shared the video of the new SUV on her social media handles. The image of Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma and their dog standing in front of the luxury SUV is gaining love from the fans and has been viewed by millions of Instagram users. You can watch the viral image below.



May we keep working hard and May God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful ..#gratitude @aishasharma25 pic.twitter.com/DnTFho1wa8 — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) April 4, 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLE price in India starts at Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in three variants - 300d, 450, and 400d. It gets all the bells and whistles that one will expect from an SUV of this segment such as LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, sunblinds, wireless charging, leather upholstery, and many other top features.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d is powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 245 horsepower and 500 Nm. The 400d variant is powered by a six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 325 hp and 700 Nm of torque.