OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project 'Worldcoin'

Audience to witness a digitally de-aged version of Kamal Haasan in Indian 2? Here is what we know

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

Neeraj Chopra's exclusive Mahindra XUV gets new Rs 90 lakh partner, check Olympic champion's car collection

'Aapke baap ka...': Urfi Javed gets into verbal spat with man who says 'India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho'

Automobile

Neeraj Chopra’s exclusive Mahindra XUV gets new Rs 90 lakh partner, check Olympic champion's car collection

Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion buys Range Rover Velar SUV worth approximately Rs 90 lakh in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, the most well-known athlete from India and gold medalist at the Olympics, gave his nation pride by taking home the nation's first and only gold medal ever in a track and field competition in the Olympics. 

In winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first athlete not only from India but from Asia to do so. Later, he won the javelin throw Diamond League championship and a silver medal at the World Championships, making him the top javelin thrower in the world.

The Olympic champion has added a brand-new Range Rover Velar SUV to his car collection which costs approximately Rs 90 lakh. A Haryana Land Rover dealership posted the information on its social media. 

 

Neeraj was seen posing with the new Velar as he opted for Santorini's black metallic colour. Several celebrities own this opulent SUV, including stand-up comedian and actor Zakir Khan, who bought the Velar for the first time this year.

He has a wide range of car collections from the Ford Mustang GT, Range Rover Sport, Mahindra XUV700, and Mahindra Thar to the Toyota Fortuner. 

The Range Rover Velar, which sits between the less expensive Range Rover Evoque and the more luxurious Range Rover Sport and Vogue versions, is largely recognized as the best-looking Range Rover SUV.

