Nayanthara arrives to receive Rs 3 crore Maybach ‘dancing car’ as birthday gift, watch video

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is also referred to as a ‘dancing car’ due to a feature it gets that allows the driver to adjust the suspension height of the SUV while off-roading

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Nayanthara recently got a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS worth over Rs 3 crore as a gift from her husband Vignesh Shivan. After getting the luxurious SUV as a gift, Nayanthara shared a picture of the car’s logo on Instagram but she didn’t reveal the car’s model at that time. Now in a new video shared by Titanium Motors on Instagram, Nayanthara can be seen arriving in Volvo XC90 SUV to receive her birthday gift, the Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach. “In a heartwarming gesture, Vignesh Shivan leaves Nayanthara speechless on her birthday by gifting her the opulent GLS 600 Maybach. The sleek and stylish luxury car adds a touch of glamour to the celebration, marking a truly unforgettable moment in the couple's journey.” the caption of the video reads.



The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is also referred to as a ‘dancing car’ due to a feature it gets that allows the driver to adjust the suspension height of the SUV while off-roading. It is also one of the most popular luxury SUVs owned by Bollywood celebrities. Deepika Padukone, Kirti Sanon, are among the few names that own this car.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine produces maximum power of 557 PS and 730 Nm of torque. The hybrid system offers an additional boost of 22 PS and 250 Nm when needed.