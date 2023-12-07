Nayanthara arrives to receive Rs 3 crore Maybach ‘dancing car’ as birthday gift, watch video

Headlines

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

This actor starred in Rs 1100 crore film, his brother plays Shah Rukh Khan's best friend in Dunki, net worth is...

Gauri Lankesh Case: Timeline of journalist's murder probe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

White to Dark: 9 varieties of chocolate

Most viewed Bollywood trailers in first 24 hours on YouTube

9 big Hollywood sequels of 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Nayanthara arrives to receive Rs 3 crore Maybach ‘dancing car’ as birthday gift, watch video

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is also referred to as a ‘dancing car’ due to a feature it gets that allows the driver to adjust the suspension height of the SUV while off-roading

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Nayanthara recently got a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS worth over Rs 3 crore as a gift from her husband Vignesh Shivan. After getting the luxurious SUV as a gift, Nayanthara shared a picture of the car’s logo on Instagram but she didn’t reveal the car’s model at that time. Now in a new video shared by Titanium Motors on Instagram, Nayanthara can be seen arriving in Volvo XC90 SUV to receive her birthday gift, the Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach. “In a heartwarming gesture, Vignesh Shivan leaves Nayanthara speechless on her birthday by gifting her the opulent GLS 600 Maybach. The sleek and stylish luxury car adds a touch of glamour to the celebration, marking a truly unforgettable moment in the couple's journey.” the caption of the video reads.
 

 

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is also referred to as a ‘dancing car’ due to a feature it gets that allows the driver to adjust the suspension height of the SUV while off-roading. It is also one of the most popular luxury SUVs owned by Bollywood celebrities. Deepika Padukone, Kirti Sanon, are among the few names that own this car.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine produces maximum power of 557 PS and 730 Nm of torque. The hybrid system offers an additional boost of 22 PS and 250 Nm when needed. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Elevate your style with stunning clutches on Amazon

Heroic elephant mother fights off pack of lions to protect calves in viral video, watch

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot dead in Jaipur

Brian Lara picks this India batter to break his record scores of 400* and 501*; it's not Kohli, Rohit or Rahul

Victory in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls due to hard work, team spirit: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE