Mukesh Ambani travels in ‘bomb-proof’ car with convoy worth over Rs 300000000, his special Mercedes costs whopping Rs…

Mukesh Ambani’s luxury convoy consists of Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-AMG G63, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and others. The convoy easily costs more than Rs 30 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's car
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 966142 crore. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1979000 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Shloka Mehta reside in India’s most expensive home Antilia which is worth over Rs 15000 crore. Although Mukesh Ambani is one the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe, it isn’t easy to be that rich. The richest Indian spends a hefty amount when it comes to security. Whenever a member of the Ambani family steps out of Rs 15000 crore Antilia, a huge convoy of massive SUVs and security cars guards the Ambani family. Mukesh Ambani upgrades his convoy from time to time. Mukesh Ambani’s luxury convoy consists of Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-AMG G63, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and others. The convoy easily costs more than Rs 30 crore. Recently Mukesh Ambani added a new Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard luxury sedan finished in Kalahari gold to his convoy.

The Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard owned by Mukesh Ambani looks like any other Mercedes-Benz S-Class from the outside but it is almost 2 tonnes heavier than a regular sedan. The super-expensive car comes with reinforced tires that can run flat at up to 80 km/h. The car is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that generates 612 Ps and 830 Nm of peak torque. Its body has a special integrated shell and the car features a bullet and blast-proof, multi-layer glass. 

This is the second Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard luxury sedan that the billionaire purchased in the previous year. In images captured by Automobiliardent, the new car can be seen in its full glory. The Rs 10 crore sedan can be seen with a large convoy with Mahindra Scorpio, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
