Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G launched in India: Price, specs and more

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani buys a new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce, gets Rose Quartz paint and initials on…

Meet man who cleared medical exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 22, quit IAS job due to...

Nayanthara reveals why she chose to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan: ‘I was pretty sure…’

Total solar eclipse seen across Mexico, US, Canada: NASA shares breathtaking video, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani buys a new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce, gets Rose Quartz paint and initials on…

Meet man who cleared medical exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 22, quit IAS job due to...

Nayanthara reveals why she chose to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan: ‘I was pretty sure…’

Most bizarre things Indian royal families spent their money on

Meet Saudi Arabia's richest man

9 Bollywood actors with flop debuts who became stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Nayanthara reveals why she chose to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan: ‘I was pretty sure…’

This superstar was made to stand on one leg for half-an-hour in high fever, had to eat like snakes on set because...

Meet one of India’s highest-paid TV star, who sold toothpaste boxes for survival, struggled to get ration, now earns...

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani buys a new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce, gets Rose Quartz paint and initials on…

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has purchased a new Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB that easily costs more than Rs 12 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

article-main
Nita Ambani's new Rolls-Royce
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of Rs 974703 crore. He is married to Nita Ambani and the couple resides in India’s most expensive home Antilia which is worth over Rs 15000 crore. The Ambani family owns few of the most expensive cars in the country and adding to that collection is Nita Ambani’s new Rolls-Royce. As per several reports on the internet, Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has purchased a new Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB that easily costs more than Rs 12 crore. What makes the car special is Rose Quartz exterior and Orchid Velvet interiors.

In addition to this, the super expensive Rolls-Royce of Nita Ambani also gets gold SoE, dinner plate wheels and NMA initials embroidered into the headrests. The Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that produces a maximum of 571 Bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. A video of Nita Ambani’s new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce on the streets of Mumbai with the massive convoy is now going viral on the internet. You can watch the video below.
 

 

Last Diwali, Mukesh Ambani gifted the Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV to his wife Nita Ambani. For those who are unaware, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most expensive SUV in India and only a few celebrities own this exotic car in the country. One of the popular Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Nita Ambani’s new SUV is finished in a different shade of orange when compared to other Rolls-Royce SUV owned by Mukesh Ambani.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haridwar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Meet Priti Adani, billionaire Gautam Adani's wife and qualified doctor, force behind Adani Foundation, net worth is...

Total solar eclipse seen across Mexico, US, Canada: NASA shares breathtaking video, watch

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani buys a new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce, gets Rose Quartz paint and initials on…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement