Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani buys a new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce, gets Rose Quartz paint and initials on…

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has purchased a new Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB that easily costs more than Rs 12 crore.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of Rs 974703 crore. He is married to Nita Ambani and the couple resides in India’s most expensive home Antilia which is worth over Rs 15000 crore. The Ambani family owns few of the most expensive cars in the country and adding to that collection is Nita Ambani’s new Rolls-Royce. As per several reports on the internet, Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has purchased a new Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB that easily costs more than Rs 12 crore. What makes the car special is Rose Quartz exterior and Orchid Velvet interiors.

In addition to this, the super expensive Rolls-Royce of Nita Ambani also gets gold SoE, dinner plate wheels and NMA initials embroidered into the headrests. The Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that produces a maximum of 571 Bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. A video of Nita Ambani’s new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce on the streets of Mumbai with the massive convoy is now going viral on the internet. You can watch the video below.



Last Diwali, Mukesh Ambani gifted the Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV to his wife Nita Ambani. For those who are unaware, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most expensive SUV in India and only a few celebrities own this exotic car in the country. One of the popular Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Nita Ambani’s new SUV is finished in a different shade of orange when compared to other Rolls-Royce SUV owned by Mukesh Ambani.