Mukesh Ambani’s SUV has paint job of Rs 1 crore, VIP number that costs Rs 12 lakh

Mukesh Ambani's Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and he is known for his super expensive collection of cars. From Rolls-Royce to Ferrari, the Ambani family owns most of the cars that one can even imagine. Mukesh Ambani and his family are known for their regal taste and that can be seen in their garage. The cars owned by India's richest family get special VIP registration numbers and a range of customisation. Although many are aware of the luxurious and superfast cars owned by Mukesh Ambani but a very few know that one of the cars owned by him has a paint job of around Rs 1 crore. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the most expensive SUV in the country and Mukesh Ambani has multiple such SUVs in his garage but one of them stands out because of its paint job.

As per a report by Cartoq, the paint job of Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Tuscan Sun shade owned by Mukesh Ambani costs around Rs 1 crore. Although the Rolls-Royce Cullinan price in India starts at Rs 6.8 crore, the paint job along with 21-inch wheels and a bunch of other customisations increased the price of the car to around Rs 13.14 crore.

Mukesh Ambani’s special car features a VIP ‘0001’ registration number for which the billionaire has paid Rs 12 lakh to the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The car was registered in January this year and if the reports are to be believed, the car is an engagement gift for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.