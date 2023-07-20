Headlines

Automobile

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 17.69 trillion firm partners with Mercedes-Benz’s sister company, unveils hydrogen-powered coach

Reliance Industries and BharatBenz’s new bus delivers a gross system power of 127 Kw and net power of 105 Kw, which is equivalent to 300 HP in line with current diesel bus for intercity applications.

DNA Web Team

Jul 20, 2023

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has partnered with numerous companies over the years to develop and produce next-gen technology for the masses. Continuing on that path, Reliance Industries partnered with BharatBenz, subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz’s sister company Daimler Truck AG to unveil India's first intercity luxury concept coach powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Reliance Industries with Rs 17.69 trillion market can is India's most valuable company by market value and its partnership with BharatBenz for the next generation of public mobility will prove to be a significant boost to the Indian industry. 

As revealed by Nitin Seth, CEO, New Mobility, Reliance Industries, “This luxury intercity coach is powered by a Fuel cell system, which is designed and developed by Reliance Industries, using state of the art components from international partners with significant localization.”

Reliance Industries and BharatBenz’s new bus delivers a gross system power of 127 Kw  and net power of 105 Kw, which is equivalent to 300 HP in line with current diesel bus for intercity applications. The intercity bus can travel approximately 400 km on single hydrogen fill and can bring long distance travel between cities on clean fuel like Hydrogen. The bus will undergo extensive trials, validation and safety trials over next 12 months.

It is worth noting that earlier on February 6, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) unveiled India's first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine technology solution for heavy-duty trucks flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Energy Week in Bangalore.

