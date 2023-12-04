Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia gets new supercar in the garage, India’s richest man buys Rs 4.5 crore Ferrari Roma

Mukesh Ambani's new Ferrari Roma joins Ferrari 812 SuperFast, McLaren 570S, Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Ferrari 488 GTB, Ferrari Portofino, Aston Martin DB11 and other supercars in the Antilia's parking.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in the country and he resides with his family in one of the most expensive homes in the world Antilia that costs over Rs 15000 crore. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are often in the news for their business announcements, philanthropy and extravagant lifestyle. The billionaires travel in a huge convoy of luxury cars wherever they go. The convoy of Ambani family members usually have Mercedes-AMG G63s, Range Rover SUVs, Rolls-Royce Cullinan among others. But recently, a new Ferrari Roma was spotted in the convoy and as per a report by Cartoq, it is the newest entrant in the huge car collection of Mukesh Ambani and his family. The Ferrari Roma supercar bought by Ambani features the popular ‘Ferrari Red’ colour and it costs around Rs 4.5 crore.

Ferraris aren’t very common in India and the Roma model is an extremely rare sight on the India roads. Launched in 2021, Ferrari Roma is quite different from other cars of the manufacturer. Under the hood, the Ferrari Roma is powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces maximum power of 690 PS and a peak torque of 760 Nm.

The new Ferrari Roma joins Ferrari 812 SuperFast, McLaren 570S, Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Ferrari 488 GTB, Ferrari Portofino, Aston Martin DB11 and other supercars in Ambani’s parking.

Mukesh Ambani also bought a Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV as a gift for his wife Nita Ambani. For those who are unaware, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most expensive SUV in India and only a few celebrities own this exotic car in the country. One of the popular Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.