Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani travel in convoy worth over Rs 50 crore, going to…

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, travels in a long convoy of security cars wherever he goes but the convoy gets longer when he is accompanied by his family members that includes Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. The Ambani family is known for their love for super-expensive luxury cars and the parking space of their Rs 15000 crore home is full of exotic high-end cars. Although Mukesh Ambani travels in a ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard sedan that costs over Rs 10 crore, his wife and kids often travel in luxury SUVs from Rolls-Royce, Bentley and others. Recently, the family hosted a party to celebrate the first birthday of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s twin kids Aadiya and Krisha. At the star-studded event, the Ambani family arrived in a long convoy of luxury cars that easily cost more than Rs 50 crore.

In a few videos shared by Viralbhayani on Instagram, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the family can be seen arriving in luxury cars with a long wagon of security cars. Mukesh Ambani, being India’s biggest industrialist, has to carry a huge amount of security with him whenever he travels and his convoy is a sight to behold for any automotive fan. The Ambani family convoy consists of a range of exotic cars and luxury SUVs that are quite rare on the Indian roads. You can watch the video below.



The Mukesh Ambani family convoy included Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, Mercedes-AMG G63, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Maybach S580 and a range of expensive cars.