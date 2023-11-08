Mukesh Ambani gifts India’s most expensive SUV to Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali, Rolls-Royce Cullinan price is...

Nita Ambani’s new Rolls-Royce is now India’s most expensive car gift. One of the popular Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

Mukesh Ambani and his family are often in the news for their businesses, philanthropy and extravagant lifestyle. The Ambani family is the richest family in India and their garage in the Rs 15000 crore home called Antilia is filled with exotic cars from all over the globe. Few of the most expensive cars in the country can be found in the parking lot of Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India who runs a Rs 15.80 trillion company. Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani are often seen leaving Antilia in super expensive car convoys and the newest addition to that convoy is a Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV. As per a report by Cartoq, Mukesh Ambani has gifted the Rs 10 crore SUV to his wife Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali and video of the car has been shared by “CS 12 Vlogs” on YouTube. Nita Ambani’s new Rolls-Royce is now India’s most expensive car gift.

For those who are unaware, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most expensive SUV in India and only a few celebrities own this exotic car in the country. One of the popular Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Nita Ambani’s new SUV is finished in a different shade of orange when compared to other Rolls-Royce SUV owned by Mukesh Ambani.

Rolls-Royce gives the buyers a wide range of options to customise the car as per their choice. Under the hood, the ultra-luxurious SUV is powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 600 Bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. All four wheels receive power from an eight-speed automatic gearbox.