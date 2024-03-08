Twitter
Mukesh Ambani gets Rs 10.5 crore Ferrari SUV in Jamnagar, uses it as a shuttle for Shah Rukh Khan

Mukesh Ambani used a new Ferrari Purosangue SUV as a shuttle for a Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. For those who are unaware, Ferrari Purosangue is Ferrari’s first ever four-door SUV and it is priced at Rs 10.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

Ferrari Purosangue
Mukesh Ambani and his family including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and others are known for their extravagant lifestyle but with a humble attitude. The members of the Ambani family reside in Rs 15000 crore Antilia, which is the most expensive home in India and parks few of the most expensive cars in the country. Mukesh Ambani and his family own a massive car collection that is easily worth Rs 100 crore. Recently, few of the cars owned by the Ambani family were seen in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Ambanis already own a few Ferraris and an Instagram post by Automobili Ardent India suggests that India’s richest man used a new Ferrari Purosangue SUV as a ‘shuttle’ for a Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. For those who are unaware, Ferrari Purosangue is Ferrari’s first ever four-door SUV and it is priced at Rs 10.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

In a video shared by Voompla, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sitting on the front passenger side of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV. The exotic car was reportedly used as a shuttle in Jamnagar for the ace actor. It is not yet confirmed whether the Ambanis have bought the car or not.

Ferrari Purosangue SUV is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 725 PS and 716 Nm of peak torque. The Purosangue name beautifully describes the car’s architecture. Its sleek, athletic exterior sets it apart from other four-door, four-seater cars on the market, and the mid-front-mounted naturally-aspirated V12 combines with a sublimely comfortable, luxuriously roomy and impeccably appointed cabin.

