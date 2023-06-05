Search icon
Mukesh Ambani brings baby granddaughter home in Rs 50 crore luxury car convoy, watch video

Mukesh Ambani family convoy included Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Maybach S580 and a range of expensive cars.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, was recently blessed with another granddaughter. His son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta became parents to a baby girl last week. The newest member of the Ambani family is being celebrated by the family, friends and fans of Mukesh Ambani. The new Ambani is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s fourth grandkid after Prithvi Ambani, and the twins Krishna and Aadiya Piramal. On Sunday, the Ambani family arrived at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre to take the baby Ambani home and it was a sight to behold for automotive enthusiasts. Mukesh Ambani and his family left the hospital after receiving Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s daughter in a massive car convoy that would easily be priced over Rs 50 crore.

Mukesh Ambani, being India’s biggest industrialist, has to carry a huge amount of security with him whenever he travels and his convoy is a sight to behold for any automotive fan. The Ambani family convoy consists of a range of exotic cars and luxury SUVs that are quite rare on the Indian roads. When the family left the hospital after receiving Akash Ambani’s daughter, the paparazzis were able to spot more than 20 SUVs and saloons worth over Rs 50 crore. You can see the video below.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Mukesh Ambani family convoy included Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Maybach S580 and a range of expensive cars. The family took the newest Ambani to Shloka Mehta’s home first. Surprisingly, the most expensive car in the convoy, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV vacant with just the driver in it.

