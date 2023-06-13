Mukesh Ambani also owns two Royal Enfield Bullet bikes, here’s what makes them special

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani owns a range of super expensive exotic cars that one can only dream of buying. From Ferrari to Rolls-Royce, the garage of Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Mumbai home Antilia is full of fancy sports cars and tough SUVs that are used by his security convoy, but very few know that Mukesh Ambani also owns a couple of motorcycles. Mukesh Ambani’s security convoy also includes two customised Royal Enfield Bullet 350 motorcycles. As per an old report by DriveSpark, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) received the two custom-built police motorcycles in 2018. The bikes have been customised by Road Rage Custom Builds.

The custom built Royal Enfield bikes for Mukesh Ambani features a large protective visor on the front. It also gets large panniers on either side and a top box for additional storage. The body of the customised bikes have been painted in an off-white colour with blue and yellow chequered stripes. The bike also features police beacons at the front and rear and ‘Police' decals all over the body.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and he travels with a long security convoy wherever he goes. His convoy includes cars such as Range Rover, MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and others. He also owns a couple of bulletproof cars including an Armoured BMW 760Li and a Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard.