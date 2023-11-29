MS Dhoni seen driving Rs 3 crore Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV, gets special '0007' number plate, watch video

Headlines

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

Google will delete contacts, photos, files and more data of thousands of users, check if you are in the list

Salman Khan receives death threat days after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on Gippy Grewal's house, police review security

Cyclone Michaung: Likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours, IMD alerts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

Google will delete contacts, photos, files and more data of thousands of users, check if you are in the list

Top 10 Bollywood celebrities who never graduated

Winter Wonders: 8 nutritious fruits from India to enjoy this season

Vicky Kaushal films ranked best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Meet actress who dated India cricketer, never got married, is a single mother, worked only in flop films, now works as..

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

MS Dhoni seen driving Rs 3 crore Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV, gets special '0007' number plate, watch video

In a video shared by MS Dhoni’s tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, the ace cricketer is seen driving the massive Mercedes SUV that is equipped with the Trail Package.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

MS Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers in the country and although the World Cup winning skipper has retired from international cricket, his fan following is still increasing. Leading one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, the CSK captain’s ‘cool’ persona is not only limited to the playing field. MS Dhoni is known to be passionate about a few things and one of them is automobiles. Dhoni’s massive collection of rare cars and bikes is not hidden. The former India captain has made it to the news several times due to his love for powerful cars and he is once again trending on Instagram for the same reason. MS Dhoni has been spotted driving a powerful Mercedes-AMG G63 that costs more than Rs 3 crore on road. What makes the SUV even special is the VIP registration plate that dons ‘0007’ number.

In a video shared by MS Dhoni’s tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, the ace cricketer is seen driving the massive Mercedes SUV that is equipped with the Trail Package. The satin black wrap adds to the overall dominance of the vehicle. The Mercedes-AMG G63 sits next to the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Trailhawk in MS Dhoni’s garage. Look at the video of MS Dhoni driving the Mercedes-AMG G63 with special number plate below.
 

 

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one the most popular luxury SUVs across the globe and many Indian celebrities from Orry to Mukesh Ambani, own this iconic car. Just like Dhoni, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is known for his adaptability, reliability and longevity. The SUV is powered by a 4-litre twin turbocharged V8 that produces 576 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bigg Boss contestant used to sell milk, newspapers to support family, now owns restaurant, is worth Rs…

Earthquakes strike Pakistan, Tibet, New Guinea in early hours of Tuesday

The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

CAA rules to be framed by March 30, 2024: Union Minister

Rajasthan bus accident: 33 passengers injured as bus overturns in Pratapgarh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE