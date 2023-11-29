MS Dhoni seen driving Rs 3 crore Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV, gets special '0007' number plate, watch video

In a video shared by MS Dhoni’s tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, the ace cricketer is seen driving the massive Mercedes SUV that is equipped with the Trail Package.

MS Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers in the country and although the World Cup winning skipper has retired from international cricket, his fan following is still increasing. Leading one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, the CSK captain’s ‘cool’ persona is not only limited to the playing field. MS Dhoni is known to be passionate about a few things and one of them is automobiles. Dhoni’s massive collection of rare cars and bikes is not hidden. The former India captain has made it to the news several times due to his love for powerful cars and he is once again trending on Instagram for the same reason. MS Dhoni has been spotted driving a powerful Mercedes-AMG G63 that costs more than Rs 3 crore on road. What makes the SUV even special is the VIP registration plate that dons ‘0007’ number.

In a video shared by MS Dhoni’s tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, the ace cricketer is seen driving the massive Mercedes SUV that is equipped with the Trail Package. The satin black wrap adds to the overall dominance of the vehicle. The Mercedes-AMG G63 sits next to the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Trailhawk in MS Dhoni’s garage. Look at the video of MS Dhoni driving the Mercedes-AMG G63 with special number plate below.



The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one the most popular luxury SUVs across the globe and many Indian celebrities from Orry to Mukesh Ambani, own this iconic car. Just like Dhoni, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is known for his adaptability, reliability and longevity. The SUV is powered by a 4-litre twin turbocharged V8 that produces 576 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.