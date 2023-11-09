Headlines

MS Dhoni adds new customised Jawa chopper to his collection ahead of Diwali, check details

Manipur violence: 2 including 1 woman found dead, bodies with bullet wounds recovered in Imphal

Viral video: Elderly couple's zootopia selfie proves love knows no age, watch

Meet MBA grad, was an actress, is daughter-in-law of a billionaire, wedding was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor fight capitalism in 60s' Riverdale in Zoya Akhtar film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni adds new customised Jawa chopper to his collection ahead of Diwali, check details

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Viral video: Elderly couple's zootopia selfie proves love knows no age, watch

10 health benefits of Triphala

7 delicious dinner ideas for sleepy Bachelors

Rana Sanga to Prithviraj Chauhan: Lifespans of legendary Rajput kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

This actress started acting at 20, gave biggest hits, married man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani

Did Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai hug each other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Truth behind sensational viral photo

This actress' film was screened after her tragic death, scary incident happened during screening, people said it was...

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

MS Dhoni adds new customised Jawa chopper to his collection ahead of Diwali, check details

For those who are unaware, the Jawa 42 Bobber price in India starts at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and the customised version would easily cost more than that.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

MS Dhoni is the most celebrated Indian cricketer across the globe. The former World Cup winning India skipper and one the most successful IPL players enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms and it isn’t limited to cricket viewers. ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni is quite popular among the automotive enthusiasts due to his massive bike collection with some rare and exotic models. Dhoni’s huge bike collection is not hidden and it has made it to the news several times in the last few years. Dhoni can often be seen commuting on his bike during regular training and now the ace cricketer has received a new bike to travel on. MS Dhoni has added a new customised Jawa 42 Bobber to his collection. For those who are unaware, the Jawa 42 Bobber price in India starts at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and the customised version would easily cost more than that.

The new Jawa 42 Bobber owned by MS Dhoni gets a unique bottle green paint scheme that features gold pinstripes on the fuel tank. The design is carried over on side panels and mudguards as well. The single seater setup adds to the overall appeal of the motorcycle.

MS Dhoni’s new Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.5 bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With 18-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, it comes with dual-channel ABS as a standard safety feature. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Former US President Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud case, calls it 'political witch hunt'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair pollution review meeting today as AQI drops in Mumbai

Meet college dropout from Bihar who built Rs 2,300 crore company in just one year after multiple failed businesses

Anand Mahindra shares THIS unique approach to combat Delhi's pollution crisis, watch

'This is one moment...': Virat Kohli reveals one thing he can never forget about his T20 WC 2022 knock against Pakistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE