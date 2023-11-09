MS Dhoni adds new customised Jawa chopper to his collection ahead of Diwali, check details

For those who are unaware, the Jawa 42 Bobber price in India starts at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and the customised version would easily cost more than that.

MS Dhoni is the most celebrated Indian cricketer across the globe. The former World Cup winning India skipper and one the most successful IPL players enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms and it isn’t limited to cricket viewers. ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni is quite popular among the automotive enthusiasts due to his massive bike collection with some rare and exotic models. Dhoni’s huge bike collection is not hidden and it has made it to the news several times in the last few years. Dhoni can often be seen commuting on his bike during regular training and now the ace cricketer has received a new bike to travel on. MS Dhoni has added a new customised Jawa 42 Bobber to his collection. For those who are unaware, the Jawa 42 Bobber price in India starts at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and the customised version would easily cost more than that.

The new Jawa 42 Bobber owned by MS Dhoni gets a unique bottle green paint scheme that features gold pinstripes on the fuel tank. The design is carried over on side panels and mudguards as well. The single seater setup adds to the overall appeal of the motorcycle.

MS Dhoni’s new Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.5 bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With 18-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, it comes with dual-channel ABS as a standard safety feature.