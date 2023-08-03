Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the most popular German SUVs in India and many celebrities prefer the car for their daily commute.

IPL is the most popular cricketing league across the globe with ace players fetching crores at the auction ahead of any new season. One such Indian cricketer that made it to the headlines is pacer Jaydev Unadkat who became the most expensive Indian player in the Indian Premier League 2018 auction. Rajasthan Royals bought him Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 11.50 crore. Since then, the pacer has made it to the headlines several times due to his performance on field but now, Jaydev Unadkat is part of the news for a completely different reason. Jaydev Unadkat has gifted himself a luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV which costs over Rs 1 crore in India. The video of the cricketer receiving the car is now going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Jaydev Unadkat can be seen arriving at the Mercedes-Benz dealership with his wife and family. The cricketer has bought the 300d variant of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV with black finishing. After receiving the Rs 1 crore SUV, Unadkat even signed a cricket ball for the dealership.

Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the most popular German SUVs in India and many celebrities prefer the car for their daily commute. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that produces 245 Ps of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds and its top speed is electronically limited at 225 km/h.

It comes with a panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, four-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a similar-sized fully digital instrument cluster.