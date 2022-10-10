Mirzapur star Divyenndu Sharma buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV priced at Rs 1.16 crore, see pics here

Photo: autohangar and divyenndu/Instagram

Divyenndu Sharma, who is best known for his role as Phoolchand Tripathi a.k.a. 'Munna' bhaiya in the hit Amazon web series Mirzapur, has just taken delivery of a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV that cost him Rs 1.16 lakh. It's no secret that Bollywood actors and actresses love the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV. Autohanger, a Mercedes-Benz dealership verified the report and offered their congratulations on the actor's new luxury SUV.

“@divyenndu is ready to enjoy all the comforts that come with driving his brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLS. We appreciate your trust in @autohangar and look forward to providing you with excellent services. Congratulations on your accomplishments and good luck with your future endeavors!” said Autohanger on Instagram.

The pyaar ka punchnama star splurged on a shiny Obsidian Black Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC SUV. In addition, it has a large grill with the Mercedes-Benz insignia in the middle and multibeam LED headlights.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC is powered by a 3.0 litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 362 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters of torque. It has a 9-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter and a 48V mild-hybrid system powering the motor.

Additionally, the SUV's 4MATIC technology distributes power to all four wheels. Mercedes-Airmatic Benz's air suspension allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The top-tier Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 4MATIC model is the only one that can be equipped with a 4.0L V8 engine.

The SUV is fully equipped, with seven available seats and a big panoramic sunroof. The Mercedes-Benz GLS has a 9-channel amplifier wired to a 13-speaker system controlled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Additionally, the MBUX unit is used for the digital gauge cluster.

Similar Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs were also purchased by actors Vikrant Massey and Pratik Gandhi this year.