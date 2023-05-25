Search icon
MG ZS EV crosses 10,000 sales milestone, becomes 2nd electric SUV to reach the milestone after Tata Nexon EV

The ZS EV comes with 6 charging options: DC Super-Fast Chargers, AC Fast Chargers, AC Fast Charger at MG dealerships, Portable charger with ZS EV, 24X7 RSA - for mobile charging support.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

MG ZS EV

MG Motor India has announced that the ZS EV has crossed the 10,000 sales-mark in India. Ever since its launch, MG ZS EV- India’s first pure-electric Internet SUV, has become a popular Green-plate among the EV enthusiasts in India. The all-new ZS EV is available in 2 variants (Excite & Exclusive), priced Rs 23,38,000 and Rs 27,29,800, respectively.

The ZS EV comes with 6 charging options: DC Super-Fast Chargers, AC Fast Chargers, AC Fast Charger at MG dealerships, Portable charger with ZS EV, 24X7 RSA - for mobile charging support. MG India installs an AC fast charger free of cost at the home or office of ZS EV owners.

The all-new ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3kWH advanced technology battery that meets the best global safety standards ASIL-D: Enhanced Safety Integrity Level, IP69K: Better Dust & Water Resistance Rating & UL2580: Safety Management System. It is equipped with a powerful motor that delivers the best-in-class power of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. The flagship electric SUV comes with a prismatic cell battery which has high energy density that offers better range and life.

