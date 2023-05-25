MG ZS EV crosses 10,000 sales milestone, becomes 2nd electric SUV to reach the milestone after Tata Nexon EV

MG ZS EV

MG Motor India has announced that the ZS EV has crossed the 10,000 sales-mark in India. Ever since its launch, MG ZS EV- India’s first pure-electric Internet SUV, has become a popular Green-plate among the EV enthusiasts in India. The all-new ZS EV is available in 2 variants (Excite & Exclusive), priced Rs 23,38,000 and Rs 27,29,800, respectively.

The ZS EV comes with 6 charging options: DC Super-Fast Chargers, AC Fast Chargers, AC Fast Charger at MG dealerships, Portable charger with ZS EV, 24X7 RSA - for mobile charging support. MG India installs an AC fast charger free of cost at the home or office of ZS EV owners.

The all-new ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3kWH advanced technology battery that meets the best global safety standards ASIL-D: Enhanced Safety Integrity Level, IP69K: Better Dust & Water Resistance Rating & UL2580: Safety Management System. It is equipped with a powerful motor that delivers the best-in-class power of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. The flagship electric SUV comes with a prismatic cell battery which has high energy density that offers better range and life.