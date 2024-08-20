MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker dances to 'Kala Chashma' song, watch viral video here

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

10 best films of Salim-Javed

10 best films of Salim-Javed

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…

MG Motor India is preparing to launch the MG Windsor on September 11, marking it as their third electric vehicle release in India after the Comet EV and ZS EV.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

MG Motor India has again released a teaser of the much-awaited Windsor EV which is set to be India’s first Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV). The company has frequently offered glimpses of their new electric vehicle, revealing minor details with each teaser. The latest teaser hints at a rather unique feature in the Windsor - an infinity glass roof, setting it apart from the standard panoramic sunroofs prevalent in many popular Indian vehicles.

MG Motor India is preparing to launch the MG Windsor on September 11, marking it as their third electric vehicle release in India after the Comet EV and ZS EV. Globally known as the Wuling Cloud EV in certain markets, this car is expected to hit the Indian market with a price tag under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). If it's launched at this price point, it would be directly rivaling models like the Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon EV, and Tata Curvv EV in the market.

The car aces in several features, including a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment, an 8.8-inch digital instruments display, power-adjustable front seats, a powered tailgate, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

Keeping safety in mind, the Windsor model equips itself with four airbags, steady electronic stability control, disc brakes on every wheel, an assist for hill hold, and ADAS technology

Moreover, the Windsor EV is expected to be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. It will come with a robust battery of 50.6 kWh that is expected to deliver range figures of up to 460 km.

While charging the battery with 100 per cent using a regular AC charger might take over 7 hours, a DC fast charger can speed up the process considerably, achieving 80% charge in just over half an hour.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Welcome to NDA family': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi amid Champai Soren's next move

'Welcome to NDA family': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi amid Champai Soren's next move

Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

Elon Musk's X to shut operations in Brazil due to...

Elon Musk's X to shut operations in Brazil due to...

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement