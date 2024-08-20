MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…

MG Motor India has again released a teaser of the much-awaited Windsor EV which is set to be India’s first Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV). The company has frequently offered glimpses of their new electric vehicle, revealing minor details with each teaser. The latest teaser hints at a rather unique feature in the Windsor - an infinity glass roof, setting it apart from the standard panoramic sunroofs prevalent in many popular Indian vehicles.

MG Motor India is preparing to launch the MG Windsor on September 11, marking it as their third electric vehicle release in India after the Comet EV and ZS EV. Globally known as the Wuling Cloud EV in certain markets, this car is expected to hit the Indian market with a price tag under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). If it's launched at this price point, it would be directly rivaling models like the Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon EV, and Tata Curvv EV in the market.

The car aces in several features, including a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment, an 8.8-inch digital instruments display, power-adjustable front seats, a powered tailgate, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

Keeping safety in mind, the Windsor model equips itself with four airbags, steady electronic stability control, disc brakes on every wheel, an assist for hill hold, and ADAS technology

Moreover, the Windsor EV is expected to be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. It will come with a robust battery of 50.6 kWh that is expected to deliver range figures of up to 460 km.

While charging the battery with 100 per cent using a regular AC charger might take over 7 hours, a DC fast charger can speed up the process considerably, achieving 80% charge in just over half an hour.

