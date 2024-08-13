Twitter
Automobile

MG Windsor EV set to make its India debut on this date; check expected price here

The upcoming unveiling of MG's new electric vehicle has generated lots of buzz. The powertrain details of the MG EV will be disclosed once it’s officially unveiled on 11th September 2024.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

MG Windsor EV set to make its India debut on this date; check expected price here
MG Motor India is set to launch its third electric vehicle- MG Windsor EV, in India on 11th September 2024. The vehicle is already available in selected global markets, under the name Cloud EV.

The upcoming unveiling of MG's new electric vehicle has generated lots of buzz. The powertrain details of the MG EV will be disclosed once it’s officially unveiled on 11th September 2024. 

It is expected that the vehicle will boast battery options in the range of 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh, much like the options available in the Wuling Cloud EV.

Certainly, the smaller battery reportedly offers a range of up to 360 km on a full charge. The larger battery, on the other hand, is touted to cover up to 460 km on a single charge. The vehicle will likely include a permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted on the front axle, delivering up to 134 bhp.

The car is designed to accommodate five people comfortably. It's equipped with features including a floating touchscreen display and faux leather seats with distinctive honeycomb stitching, a rear center armrest, rear AC vents, three-point seat belts for all three rear passengers and the rear seats can recline up to 135 degrees.

The updated 2024 MG Gloster will continue with the same motor configurations, offering a 2.0L diesel engine option that's available in 4X2 or 4X4 configurations.

The price of MG Windsor EV is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

