MG Windsor EV launching soon in India: Price, specs and more

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled "Windsor" as the name of its upcoming Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV), set to launch around the 2024 festive season.

In an exciting development for automobile enthusiasts, JSW MG Motor India has officially named its upcoming model, the country’s first Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV), as “Windsor.” This announcement sets the stage for the MG Windsor's launch, which is expected to coincide with the festive season of 2024. The MG Windsor will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV, a model that has already made its mark in select global markets. With the name already trademarked, the Windsor marks a significant milestone as MG Motor’s inaugural CUV electric vehicle.

The MG Windsor, a compact electric CUV, is anticipated to be priced below Rs 20 lakh, making it an attractive option in the electric vehicle market. Although detailed specifications are yet to be revealed, industry insiders speculate that the Windsor may feature two battery pack options—37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh—mirroring the Wuling Cloud EV's configuration. This could potentially offer a driving range of up to 460 km, a figure claimed by the Wuling Cloud EV.

A Strategic Partnership for Growth

The development of the MG Windsor follows a strategic joint venture between China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, and the Indian conglomerate JSW Group, signed in November. This partnership is poised to accelerate the growth and transformation of MG Motor in the Indian market. MG Motor, originally a British brand, is now owned by Shanghai-based SAIC Motor, and this collaboration marks a significant step in its Indian journey.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, expressed his enthusiasm about the new model, stating, "We are excited to reveal the name of our upcoming CUV as MG Windsor. Windsor Castle is renowned worldwide." Bajwa highlighted the vehicle's advanced technological features and its sleek, futuristic design, emphasizing that the MG Windsor is designed for consumers who seek the perfect blend of sedan comfort and SUV spaciousness.

MG Windsor for India's Olympic Heroes

Adding a special touch to the launch, JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that every Indian Olympic medalist will be gifted an MG Windsor. Jindal's post read, "Delighted to announce that every Olympic medalist from Team India will be gifted an MG Windsor, a remarkable car from JSW MG India! Because our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success!"