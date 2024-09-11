MG Windsor EV launched in India: Check price, features, design of India’s first ‘CUV’

Bookings are set to commence on October 3, while deliveries of the CUV will start from October 12.

JSW MG Motor India launched country’s first CUV, Windsor EV on Wednesday at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV, which is the company's third electric car after the ZS EV and the Comet EV, offers the latest Battery as a Service (BaaS) rental program. For this, the buyers need to pay Rs 3.5 per km as battery cost.

The company is providing a lifetime battery warranty to the first owners. Also, it comes bundled with one year of free public charging with the eHUB by MG app.

JSW MG Motor India is also introducing Windsor's 3-60 buyback option, which guarantees a 60% value retention after three years/ 45,000 km.

Moreover, the Windsor is equipped with the PMS motor which is IP67 certified. It is powered by a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack. The motor produces 136PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque.

The claimed driving range is 331 km, and it can be charged in 40 minutes using a DC fast charger.

India’s first CUV has a wheelbase of 2,700 millimeters. The rear seats have a bubbled leather texture for comfort and can recline up to 135 degrees. In addition, an Infinity View Glass sunroof enhances the cabin experience. The infotainment device features a 15.6-inch touchscreen display that is positioned on the dashboard. It offers a massive boot capacity of 600 litres.

Speaking about the design, the CUV boasts an illuminated front logo, LED headlamps, and flush-door handles. It rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and is equipped with LED-connected tail lights.

