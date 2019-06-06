MG Motors to make electric cars in India

MG Motors, a subsidiary of China’s SAIC, said on Wednesday its global electric vehicle MG eZS will be manufactured at the company’s Halol facility in Gujarat.

The electric vehicle was unveiled eZS in April 2019 and will be launched in December 2019.

The company’s first vehicle in India Hector will be launched later this month with a high level of localised content. It was unveiled on May 15 and the company has already started accepting bookings for its premium SUV.

“The MG EZS, as one of the first locally produced global EVs, will mark a new chapter in environment-friendly mobility in India. We are delighted to be one of the first carmakers to enter this space in India. We aim to bring accessible electric motoring to the customers in India upon its introduction by the end of this year,” said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, in a statement.

Till now, MG Motor India has made an investment of Rs 2,200 crore at its plant and has installed an all-new assembly line, a press shop, a body shop, a parts distribution centre, a testing track and a new state-of-the-art training facility at the plant in a span of 18 months. The plant also has a captive vendor park to facilitate aggressive localisation for all MG vehicles.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled its first experience centre and dealership in Gurugram.