MG Motor launches MPV Hector Plus in India; here's price, mileage, variants for six-seater family car

Morris Garages (MG) Motor India on Monday formally entered the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment by launching the Hector Plus, which is an extension of the automobile company's existing SUV Hector.

Some of the highlightable features of the MPV Hector Plus are six seats, with two 'captain seats' in the middle row and the third row of seats. This was done so that customers are satisfied with captain seats in the middle and also a third row where the children of the family can ideally seat. So the car is mainly aimed for family use.

It also includes 4 Way Power Adjustable Co-Driver Seat, Cruise Control, and Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, among other features unique to MG Motors, including the Smart Swipe, Captain Seats, and Chit-Chat.

The price of the MG Motor MPV Hector Plus is starting from Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom price), which is approximately a lakh costlier than the SUV Hector, which is priced starting from Rs 12.74 lakh. This is the introductory price for Hector Plus, which will remain till August 13.

On the power and performance side, the MG Motor MPV Hector Plus comes in three engine option variants: petrol, diesel, and hybrid petrol.

The petrol variant has a 1.5-litre turbocharged inter-cooled 1451-cc engine. It is capable of delivering a maximum power output of 143 ps @ 5000 rpm and a maximum torque of 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The petrol hybrid variant has a Belt Starter Generator on the engine side and gets a 48V electric motor delivering 20Nm extra torque.

The diesel variant has a 2-litre turbocharged 1956-cc diesel engine. It is capable of delivering a maximum power output of 170 ps @ 3750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The front of the car a MacPherson Strut with Stabilizer bar, while the rear is equipped with Semi-Independent Helical Spring Torsion Beam.

The MPV Hector Plus is 4720 mm long, 1835 mm wide and 1760 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2750 mm.

The Hector Plus will compete in the MPV category for larger family use, MG Motor India had said earlier. In this manner, the car competes with the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti Suzuki XL6 across similar price categories.