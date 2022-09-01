Search icon
MG, hit by supply chain constraints, records 11% decline in sales

The manufacturer stated that, "the volatility in supply chains continues to cause many production challenges, however, this is expected to improve."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

MG Motor India on Thursday reported an 11 per cent decline in retail sales in August, hit by supply chain constraints.

The company retailed 3,823 units last month as compared to 4,315 units in August 2021.

"The volatility in supply chains continues to cause many production challenges, however, this is expected to improve from next month onwards," the automaker said in a statement.

In order to meet growing customer demand, the company has proactively undertaken multiple initiatives, including localisation and the introduction of executive vehicle variants in its product mix, it added.

The company, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, said it continues to have a strong order book with a positive outlook for the upcoming launches.

The launch of the new version of Gloster, with significant safety, style, and technology enhancements, is expected to double the sales of the model line up, it added.

The next-gen Hector, slated for a year-end launch, is expected to add to the growing momentum, MG Motor India stated.

(Source: PTI)

