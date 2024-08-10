Mercedes Maybach EQS is all set to launch in India on September 5; check details

The Maybach EQS SUV is distinguished by chrome accents and multiple Maybach logos, much like the recently launched Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

Mercedes-Benz India will announce the pricing for the EQS Maybach electric SUV on September 5. This model, which debuted in China last year, is set to join the Mercedes-Maybach GLS in India’s lineup. As the brand’s flagship electric SUV globally, the EQS Maybach stands apart from the standard EQS SUV with exclusive Maybach design elements, features, and advanced technology.

Exterior Features

The Maybach EQS SUV is distinguished by chrome accents and multiple Maybach logos, much like the recently launched Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The front features a sealed black panel that mimics a grille and houses radar sensors for ADAS, enhanced with vertical chrome strips that create a 3D effect. The “Maybach” lettering is prominently displayed in chrome above this faux grille.

The SUV's sides continue the chrome theme along the window line and B-pillar, with additional Maybach branding on the D-pillar and “EQS” embossed on the window frame. The vehicle offers 21- or 22-inch alloy and forged wheels with Maybach lettering and includes factory-fitted illuminated running boards in anodized aluminum.

Interiors

Inside, the Maybach EQS SUV mirrors the regular EQS SUV’s dashboard but features three screens with Maybach-specific graphics, including an animated instrument cluster in Maybach mode. Rear passengers benefit from two 11.6-inch displays mounted on the front seatbacks, along with an MBUX tablet that can be used inside or outside the vehicle.

Powertrain and Performance

India will receive the top-spec 680 variant, equipped with 4Matic all-wheel-drive technology, delivering 658hp and 950Nm of torque. It offers a range of up to 600km (WLTP) and accelerates from 0 to 100kph in 4.4 seconds, with a top speed of 210kph. More details will be revealed closer to the launch.